OJ Simpson Granted Parole from Nevada Prison

LOVELOCK, Nevada — OJ Simpson will soon be a free man again.

On Thursday afternoon a Nevada parole board unanimously granted him early release from prison. He was serving a 32 year sentence but will released after serving nine years. He is expected to be released in early October.

Simpson has spent the last nine years in prison in Nevada after being convicted of kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon after holding a sports memorabilia dealer at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Simpson famously was acquitted of two counts of first degree murder in 1995 for the stabbing deaths of his estranged wife, Nicole Brown, and Ron Goldman. Simpson was found liable for their deaths in a civil trial and ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages to the Brown and Goldman families.

Simpson is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.