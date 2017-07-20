Senators React to Anderson Judgement During Budget Shortfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The money to pay the Senate Republican Caucus’ bad behavior will come from Iowa’s general fund. The state has already had to tap emergency reserves to balance the budget and the damages in this case will make the situation worse.

“To expect the taxpayers to bail out this kind of, what I would call, horrible treatment of women in the workplace, to me it's unacceptable” said Democratic State Senator Matt McCoy

McCoy says that the republican caucus should raise their own money to pay for the judgment. McCoy, a member of the senate appropriations committee, says more money out of the general fund is the last thing that the state needs.

“We've gone through some massive cuts in the last cycle and we're going to continue to see more cuts as a result of this 2.2 million-dollar judgment out of the general fund. It's going to have an impact” he said.

But just how big of an impact will it have? Republican Senator Julian Garrett says that when compared to the budget shortfall the state faces, it doesn't drastically change much.

“Well that’s, a significant amount of money in terms of how people think about money, 2 million dollars that's a lot of money; but in the overall picture of the budget shortage that we're dealing with which is around 100 million it's a pretty small part, so I don't think that'll have a big impact on what we have to do to fix the budget” said Garrett.

While that 2.2 million dollars might not measure up to the state shortfall, it can have a drastic effect on small programs.

In the last round of cuts the Iowa Epilepsy Foundation lost over $144,000 the Autism Assistance Program lost over $384,000 and $150,000 dollars was cut from melanoma research. Some programs like these lost their federal match because the state did not fund them to the agreed level.

While not tied to the 2.2 million, Sen. McCoy says these are the types of programs that will suffer because of it.

“Programs that really help children and vulnerable Iowans are always the first to go” he said.

Senator Garrett, who's also on the appropriations committee, says it’s important to remember that there still could be an appeal on this judgment.

However, even if an appeal was won and a smaller judgement was awarded there would still be impacts.

Recently the DNR had to cut eight jobs over a 1.2 million dollar cut.