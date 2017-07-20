× Severe Storm Devastates Downtown McGregor

MCGREGOR, Iowa — The small town of McGregor in northeastern Iowa suffered some serious damage from severe storms Wednesday.

Several buildings in the historic town along the Mississippi River were damaged or destroyed.

All traffic in the area is shut down until further notice.

The good news is here have been no reports of any injuries.

Our sister station in Waterloo, KWWL, talked to the Clayton County Emergency Manager who is urging residents to stay out of the way and let first responders do their jobs.