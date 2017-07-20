Stinky Corpse Flower Expected to Bloom Soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden expects their “Corpse Flower” to bloom Thursday. A few days earlier than the original date, July 22.

It is the first-known Amorphophallus titanium or Titan arum in Iowa.

“The pet name for it was a name that was given to us during our poll. We were trying to find someone to come up with a name. So it’s Carrion My Wayward Son. We are calling it Carrie for short and that kind of ties in with the horror movie,” Horticulturalist Derek Carwood said.

Carwood said it’s called the “Corpse Flower” because it emits an odor similar to rotting flesh when it unfurls.

“You’re going to see a bright purple interior. At that point the plant is also going to be heating up and it’s going to start releasing the putrid odor,” Carwood said.

He added that some people on the coast describe it as a rotting whale smell.

“Just like roses give off a sweet smell, this is attracting carrion beetles and it’s attracting insects that think it’s rotting flesh,” Carwood said.

The Director of Marketing for the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden Kelly Reilly said over 1,000 people visited the flower during their late hours on Wednesday.

They will be open for members at 8 a.m. and to the general public at 10 a.m.

You can also see it on the live stream on Youtube.