Tabasco Releases Hottest Ever 'Scorpion Sauce' for Limited Time

AVERY ISLAND, La. – Tabasco has released a new hot sauce that they say is 20 times hotter than the original.

The company released “Scorpion Sauce” on Wednesday and is only sold on Tabasco’s website or in Avery Island, Louisiana where Tabasco sauce has been made.

The Scorpion Sauce has the scorpion pepper, which is one of the hottest peppers in the world. It also features guava, pineapple, and a bit of original Tabasco, according to a press release obtained by Bon appétit.

It’s getting hot in here! @tabasco is releasing its hottest #hotsauce yet: Scorpion Sauce — 20 times hotter! https://t.co/BP9XL25Lpv — sparksandhoney (@sparksandhoney) July 19, 2017

Despite just going on sale on Wednesday, the sauce quickly sold out on Tabasco’s website, so heat lovers will have to get creative to track down a bottle. On Thursday, eBay sellers were already offering the small batch Scorpion Sauce for as much as $80 for one bottle.

It is unknown if the sauce will be back in stock.