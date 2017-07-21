ARL Taking Care of Dog Found Outside in Heat

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League is taking care of a dog found left in the heat.

The ARL said someone found a dog under a tree several days ago. The dog had raw and inflamed skin, sores all over his body, and was skinny and panting.

ARL personnel named the dog Blue, and they are now nursing him back to health and getting him ready for adoption.

Representatives says Blue is one of many pets they’ve helped through the Miracle Medical Fund, which is now starting to run low. A link to donate to the fund can be found on the Animal Rescue League’s website.