Fans Flock to Get ‘One on One’ with Sir Paul McCartney

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Thousands of people will soon fill Wells Fargo Arena to see a living legend.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday for Sir Paul McCartney's One on One tour. The Beatle is expected to hit the stage around 8 o'clock.

McCartney's last show in Des Moines 12 years ago sold out in just over an hour. Anyone hoping to still head to Friday's concert is in luck--there are still tickets available at the box office. However, they will be at least $100 per seat.

Event Center leaders expect all 14,000 tickets to be sold by the time the show begins.

McCartney was the first concert announced at the arena when it opened in 2005, and Friday was proclaimed Paul McCartney Day in Polk County.