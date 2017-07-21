× Father and Son Looking for Good Samaritans After Motorcycle Accident

WINTERSET, Iowa — David Handsaker and his nine-year-old son Cooper were riding their motorcycle on the morning of Sunday June 25th. The lonely stretch of the St. Charles Highway was perfectly peaceful, until…

“The ditch hadn’t been mowed yet and a deer came up out of the left hand ditch, hit the hip of that deer, and it jammed that wheel to the right and dumped us to the left,” recalls David.

After skidding over 100 feet, the two started taking stock of their injuries.

“At first I didn’t feel any pain at all because I was so scared, and even when I looked at my foot I didn’t have any pain, but then after three seconds it hurt so bad,” said Cooper.

Cooper’s foot was cut to the bone. Both he and his father had several patches of road rash, and would have had to wait in pain for crews to arrive had it not been for a couple in pickup truck behind them.

“That vehicle must have been within 20-30 seconds behind us, ’cause by the time I gathered him up and got him picked up the passenger was out of the vehicle, had her door open. She went and gathered a few of my belongings, my wallet was torn out of my pocket and everything,” said David.

In a state of shock and tending to his son, David can’t remember who the couple were or what they looked like as they were driven to the ER. Both father and son want them to know how grateful they are.

“Without them I would be in so much pain, my dad and I, that’s why we’re trying to find them and thank them,” said Cooper.

“We’re incredibly grateful, and we just want the opportunity to thank them and show our appreciation,” said David.

The Handsaker family runs the Pumpkin Ranch in Winterset. They say if their good Samaritan is reading this, they are encouraged to reach out through the company’s Facebook page.