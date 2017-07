Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa -- The Guthrie County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man who robbed a bank in the town of Casey on Friday morning.

The sheriff's office says the suspect walked into the Rolling Hills Bank just after 8 a.m. He was wearing a hoodie, glasses, and a bandanna over his face, and there was no word on whether he was carrying a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guthrie County Sheriff's Office.