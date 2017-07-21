Iowa State Patrol Cracking Down on Texting and Driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa State Patrol is getting help looking for drivers texting while behind the wheel.

The Department of Public Safety says people will often put their phones down when they see a marked patrol car, so troopers are switching up their methods. DPS officials say they might be in an RV or wearing construction gear along the side of the road, looking for distracted drivers.

The Iowa DNR recently worked with the Iowa State Patrol, as well. When the DNR officers saw someone on the phone while driving, they called it into troopers. The ISP says it will be working on special projects statewide over the next couple months.