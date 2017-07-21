Overnight Cooling Shelter Offering Escape From Heat, ARL Helping Pets Stay Cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- The Polk County Health Department has opened an overnight shelter.

People without a cool place to sleep are welcome at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 4300 Beaver Avenue. The Shelter opens at 8 p.m. on Friday and closes at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Doors lock at 11 p.m., so anyone wishing to stay in the shelter needs to arrive before that time.

Cots, blankets, pillows, water, and snacks will be provided.

DART is offering free rides to all cooling centers. The overnight shelter is along route 14.

If you go to a cooling center and need somewhere to leave your pet, call 211 to connect with resources who can help. Representatives will contact the ARL when they can be of assistance, and some animals can stay at the shelter.