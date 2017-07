Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Distracted driving may have played a role in a car crash on Friday afternoon.

A person driving down Grand Avenue clipped a pick-up truck near East 6th Street and then grazed the side of the Streetcar 209 restaurant. The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. No charges have yet been filed.