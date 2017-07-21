× Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary, Resigns

White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday morning, according to three White House officials.

Spicer’s resignation came after New York financier and former Trump campaign fundraiser Anthony Scaramucci accepted the position as White House communications director.

A White House official and top GOP adviser said President Donald Trump asked Spicer to stay on, but he resigned.

RELATED – Officials: Anthony Scaramucci accepted offer to be White House communications director

This story is breaking and will update.