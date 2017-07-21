Senator Calls for Resignation of Iowa Senate Majority Leader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Senator Bill Dix's days could be numbered as Iowa Senate Majority Leader.

The potential change stems from this week's judgement against the Iowa Republican caucus. A jury awarded former communication director Kirsten Anderson $2.2 million for workplace harassment and retaliation. Anderson was fired after filing a formal complaint over vulgar conversation and jokes that took place within the Senate caucus.

Majority Leader Bill Dix made the decision to fire her, and Sioux City Senator Rick Bertrand has already called for his resignation. The Republican Senate caucus is meeting next week to consider that possibility.

Meanwhile, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is still considering whether to pay the $2.2 million judgement out of the state's general fund or to appeal the ruling.