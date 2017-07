Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa saw a slight uptick in unemployment last month.

June's statewide unemployment rate now stands at 3.2%, which is up one-tenth from May. Nearly 54,000 Iowans were without a job last month.

Even though the jobless rate went up, Iowa Workforce Development says Iowa added 11,200 jobs in June. IWD also says job growth this year has been weak in Iowa, but the service, manufacturing, and financial services industries added jobs.