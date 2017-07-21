× Storm-Damaged Northeast Iowa Counties Get Disaster Proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa – A disaster proclamation has been made for four northeast Iowa counties that suffered damage from storms Wednesday night.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the proclamation Thursday. It includes Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, and Winneshiek counties.

The town of McGregor, in Clayton County, was severely damaged when an EF-1 tornado ripped its way down Main Street. The mayor of McGregor says hardly any business in town was left untouched by the storm. Two people had minor injuries form the storm, when a tree fell on a car they were in during the storm.

The proclamation allows most people who suffered storm damage access to a $5,000 grant to help pay for repairs.

Acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and the Iowa Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are touring tour the storm damage Friday.