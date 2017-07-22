Extreme Heat Affecting Farmers, Crops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A week of extreme heat is taking its toll on farms across Iowa.

Many fields have become dry and cracked due to a lack of rain. Currently 80% of the state is considered either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.

Farmers say the lack of rain is causing crops to be smaller than expected, which could potentially hurt yields this fall. They say they're trying to ignore that possibility, though.

"The biggest thing is stay positive. This crop is not done yet, it has a long time to go, so we can sure get a crop out of this yet. But we do look forward to the next rainfall, that's for sure," said Brent Koller of the Lee County Farm Bureau.

While many places across throughout the state need more rain, it may not come until next week.