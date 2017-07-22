Excessive Heat Warnings

Martensdale-St. Marys Beats the Heat, and Hudson

DES MOINES - Martensdale-St. Marys plays fundamental baseball, but even Blue Devils struggle in this type of heat. Martensdale-St. Marys was still able to overcome the extra walks, and mental mistakes to beat Hudson 7-4. The Blue Devils advance to the 1A semifinals next Thursday.