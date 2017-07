Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCGREGOR, Iowa -- After a tornado hit the town of McGregor on Wednesday night, a resident died while cleaning up from the storm.

Roger Witter, 72, was killed when his tractor rolled over on top of him as he was helping clean up debris. The tornado damaged every building along Main Street and destroyed several of them.

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg toured the damage on Friday. He also met with first responders and offered support to business owners dealing with the damage.