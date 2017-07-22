Winterset Wins it All, Waukee, EBF, and Albia Fall in State Softball Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE - The CIML reign in the large school softball class has come to an end. Pleasant Valley beat top ranked Waukee 8-2 to win the 5A title. The CIML had won 14 straight titles.

Winterset won the Class 4A championship, 5-2 over Ballard.

Class 2A, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont lost to Iowa City Regina in one of the wildest games ever, 5-4 in 16 innings. The game ended around 11:15pm. The Rockets scored 3 runs in the top of the 16th to take a 4-1 lead, but the Regals responded with 4 in the bottom half to win in walk-off fashion, 5-4.

Albia lost to top seed Davenport Assumption in the 3A title game 8-0.