× Evacuated Residents in Northeast Iowa Return Home, Continue Flood Cleanup

VOLGA, Iowa — Homeowners in the far northeastern Iowa town of Volga were allowed to return on Sunday morning.

Heavy rain sent the Volga River out of its banks, forcing police to evacuate the small town. Further downstream, the river is still a concern as it is more than eight feet above flood stage.

Meanwhile, Clinton is just starting to dry out. Several business were forced to close this weekend because of flash flooding, and the minor league baseball stadium also took on water.

“I’m surprised at how flooded it was. I’ve never seen it this bad. We get bad storms here in Clinton, but I’ve never seen the ballpark in six feet of water,” said Clinton resident Sydney Wohlstadter.

The stadium should be dry by the time the Clinton LumberKings return for a three-game home stand on Wednesday.