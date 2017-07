× More Iowa Counties Receive Disaster Proclamation

IOWA — Governor Reynolds is taking notice of poor conditions following recent storms.

On Saturday evening, she issued a disaster proclamation for Bremer, Buchanan, Clinton, and Johnson Counties.

Earlier in the week, the governor also issued a disaster proclamation for three other counties, including Clayton County. This is where the small town of McGregor is located, which was hit by an EF1 tornado.