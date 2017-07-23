× Single-Vehicle Car Crash Claims Life of Passenger

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — One person has died following a car crash in Story County.

The crash took place at approximately 11:36 p.m. on Saturday near mile marker 108 on I-35.

Katy Markham, 24, was travelling south on the interstate when she lost control of the car and entered the median. The vehicle then rolled, and the passenger, 25-year-old Richard Boner, was ejected. The crash report shows Markham was wearing a seatbelt, but Boner was not.

Boner later died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.