× Troy Price to Rebuild Party as Newly-Elected Iowa Democratic Party Chairman

DES MOINES, Iowa — Troy Price once served as the political director for the Obama and Clinton campaigns, and now serves as the head of the Iowa Democratic Party.

On Saturday, Price was elected to the position at the State Central Committee. With day one under his belt, Price says he’s already busy at work.

“There is a lot of work to be done at the state party right now, and we’re already seven months into the year. We’re eleven months away from the primary and fifteen months away from the election being done, so we’ve got a lot of work to get done.”

Price says the lack of time will be one of his biggest challenges as the chairman of the party. He says within the next year or so, his mission is to strengthen the party’s infrastructure and to unify what he calls a fractured message.

“We’ve got to get a message that Iowans connect with to the Democratic party. We are the party that has stood up for workers’ rights, for social and economic justice for decades. The problem is over the last few election cycles, quite frankly, we’ve lost the trust of the very people we are trying to help.”

Republicans currently hold the state’s House, Senate, and gubernatorial seats. However, Price says Iowans will be ready for change following current Republican leadership.

“That’s one of the things that gives us a little bit of wind at our backs going into 2018. Certainly Donald Trump seems focused on trying to find more creative ways to become unpopular, Governor Reynolds is overseeing a state budget that is in crisis.”

Price takes the place of Derek Eadon, who resigned from the position earlier this summer due to health reasons.