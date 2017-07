× Two Motorcyclists Killed in Decatur County Crash

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Decatur County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Cody Evans, 33, was travelling north on 302nd Avenue, and Alex Naylor, 29, was travelling the opposite direction but on the wrong side of the road. The two motorcycles collided head-on, and both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.