Des Moines Women Confess to Vandalizing Bakken Pipeline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Two Iowa political activist are behind bars Monday after admitting to vandalizing the Bakken pipeline and causing millions in damage.

Jessica Reznicek and Ruby Montoya admitted to damaging machinery and portions of Dakota Access Pipeline that ran through Iowa in an impromptu press conference outside the Iowa Utilities Board headquarters on Court Avenue in Des Moines.

“We then returned to arson using gas and rags we burned multiple valve sites as well as other heavy equipment, further halting construction", Ruby Montoya said. That damage added up to more than a million dollars to equipment in damage in Buena Vista and Jasper Counties

The peaceful confession from the activists quickly added more destruction. The two took pulled out crow bars and began attacking the Iowa Utilities Board sign until State Troopers intervened. Montoya and Reznicek are being charged with criminal mischief on a $1,000 bond at Polk County Jail.

“The main thing we need to be focused on right now is that oil is in that pipeline we need to stop that oil, people need to come together again to stop it,” Jessica Reznicek said.

“DAPL has already leaked and will continue to do so until the oil is shut off and the pipes are removed from the ground," Reznicek said.