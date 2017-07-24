× Des Moines Women Confess to Vandalizing Bakken Pipeline

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two Iowa woman are in the Polk County Jail after they vandalized an Iowa Utilities Board sign, shortly after they confessed to causing more than $1 million in damage to the Bakken oil pipeline.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ruby Montoya and 35-year-old Jessica Reznicek are each charged with criminal mischief in connection with Monday’s incident.

The two read a prepared statement outside the offices of the Iowa Utilities Board Monday morning, confessing to piercing portions of the steel pipeline in Iowa and South Dakota as well as setting fires to damage construction equipment.

After the confession, Montoya and Reznicek started prying letters off of the Iowa Utilities Board sign. That’s when the Iowa State Patrol took them into custody.

Part of the women’s statement said:

“We stand here now today as witnesses of peaceful, nonviolent direct action. Our actions have been those of necessity and humility. We feel we have done nothing to be ashamed of. For some reason the courts and ruling government value corporate property and profit over our inherent human rights to clean water and land.”

More charges are expected in connection with the vandalism to the Bakken oil pipeline.