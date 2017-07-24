EXCLUSIVE: Iowa Trucking Company Owner Speaks Out About Alleged Human Trafficking Deaths in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHALLER, Iowa -- The owner of Pyle Transportation LLC., the trucking company whose trailer was used in a suspected human trafficking case out of Texas, says his company has nothing to do with the incident.

Brian Pyle, 34, says the last 48 hours have been hell, filled with online death threats, media inquiries and allegations.

"I saw it first on the news. I did a double take and I zoomed in. I was like, 'oh man.' I’m 34 years old and grew up in this town, never in a million years did I think this could happen."

Pyle tells Channel 13, he sold the non - refrigerated box trailer in May. Last Monday, he hired, James Bradley Junior to deliver it from Schaller to Brownsville, Texas where it was to dropped off to its new owner last Friday. Pyle says he had worked on and off with Bradley Jr. for about five years. Bradley Jr. owned and his own truck but often helped deliver trailers.

"He brought his own truck, was hauling his own, bought his own fuel made his own decisions," says Pyle. " I never predicted he would do this. Never. He seemed like a nice guy but hindsight is 20/20."

Pyle says when Bradley Jr. drove to Iowa from Kentucky to pick up the trailer, he left his personal car on Pyle's lot. The owner, insists the trailer was not filled with undocumented immigrants at the time when the trailer was picked up in Iowa. He says he's heard of truck drivers smuggling people in trailers before but condemns the action.

The trucking company is a family business, in operation since 1950. Pyle took over the business from his father in 2005. The owner says the town has been supportive of his business but fears the social media backlash could hurt the future of his business.

The Schaller native says he has one major regret regarding the incident.

"It wasn’t my trailer. The trailer was sold. If I would have taken my name off the trailer, you guys wouldn’t be standing here ya know. It had nothing to do with me."

The Department of Homeland Security has been in contact with the transportation company to learn more about Bradley Jr.'s history.