Exira Hopes to Rebuild After Downtown Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXIRA, Iowa-- The small town of Exira is a "blink and you’ll miss it" kind of place. But on Friday the 14th, the town could be seen from miles away.

“We just started calling tankers. We told the dispatchers just make a circle, just keep going bigger until we tell you to stop,” said Exira Mayor Mike Huegerich, “Kimballton. Wiota. Anita. Manning. Templeton. Greenfield from the east of us came."

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. and three dozen surrounding departments got there as fast as they could. Some came from as far away as 50 miles. Mike Binter, Exira's fire chief, hasn’t got much sleep over the last 10 days. He keeps replaying what he could have done better but the one thing that helps him at night is knowing it could have been much worse if not for the prompt response of the other crews.

“We probably would have been in big trouble,” said Chief Binter. “If we wouldn’t have aerial help from Atlantic, it could have went down the whole block.”

In all the fire destroyed a popular bar, a crafts store and a doctor’s office.

Huegerich estimates it will cost around $1 million to repair damage to surrounding buildings and it will take years to rebuild the rest. He fears this could be yet another blow to his already shrinking town.

“It’s very hard. We are out here in kind of no man’s land. We’re half way between Des Moines and Omaha. Ya know, our workforce is it’s a retirement community for the most part. There is not a lot of industry around here,” said Huegerich.

Huegerich says he'll reach out to communities like Woodbine and Audubon to see how they rebuilt after major fires. The Exira city council is planning a special work session to draw up plans.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The State Fire Marshal’s office hopes to complete its investigation later this week.