Hearing Monday in Sandyville Animal Neglect Case

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A woman accused of neglecting several dogs earlier this year will be back in court Monday.

Lindsey Morrow faces five charges each of animal neglect and animal torture along with charges of ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd degree fraudulent practices, and 2nd degree theft.

In February, crews rescued 19 dogs from her properties in Sandyville and Indianola. Authorities found three dead dogs as well.

Morrow operated Bully Breed Miracle Networking & Rescue in Warren County.

All of the dogs were signed over to the Animal Rescue League and most of them have been adopted.

Monday she will attend a pre-trial conference at 9:30 a.m.