× Hearing Set on Motion to Move Trials for Natalie Finn’s Adoptive Parents

DES MOINES, Iowa — A hearing date has been set on a motion to change the venue for the trials of two parents charged in connection with the death of their adoptive daughter.

Hearings for Nicole Finn and Joseph Finn have been scheduled for August 4th in Polk County. They are each charged with one count of child endangerment resulting in death, three counts of first degree kidnapping, three counts of child endangerment serious injury, and three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. Nicole Finn is also charged with first degree murder.

The Finns’ adoptive daughter, 16-year-old Natalie Finn, died back in October. She was found unresponsive and not breathing, on the floor of a bare room at the West Des Moines home where she lived. Prosecutors say she was also wearing an adult diaper and appeared to have been in her own waste for quote, “some time.”

Back in May, the judge in the case agreed to separate the trials of Nicole Finn and her ex-husband, Joseph Finn. Nicole Finn’s trial has been set for October 23rd and Joseph Finn’s trial is set for November 27th. At the same time he agreed to put off a decision on a request by both Finns to move the trial out of Polk County due to pre-trial publicity.

Neighbors told Channel 13 there were four children in the house and Natalie would take her brother to some of the neighbors, asking for food and supplies.