Increasing Numbers of Students Filing for FAFSA

DES MOINES, Iowa -- More incoming college freshman are taking advantage of financial aid this year.

According to Iowa College Access Network, students completing FAFSA is increasing eight point five percent, compared to last year.

Iowa College Aid Communications Coordinator, Elizabeth Keest Sedrel believes the reason for the increase this year is because students now have three extra months to file for financial aid.

Sedrel said the biggest mistake students make is assuming they don’t need to file it and won’t qualify for FAFSA.

“No one should assume that they are not going to get help. Everybody should do it. There’s money available. You have to ask for it, and the FAFSA is the way you ask for it,” Sedrel said.

Some of the most common myths for FAFSA are:

It’s too hard to file.

He or she will not qualify.

It’s not worth the student’s time.

The student’s grades aren’t good enough.

He or she can wait until the final deadline.

Student’s can’t final until January first.

While FAFSA facts are:

Students can file for FAFSA on a mobile app and online application.

More than three-quarters of first-time undergraduates receive some form of financial aid in Iowa.

Filing FAFSA takes on average 30 to 60 minutes.

Grades are not a factor. FAFSA is need-based, meaning they look at your income.

You will have a better shot at receiving money if you meet a priority deadline, than waiting until the end.

You can now start filing for FAFSA October first.

There are different types of federal aid for college students.

“There are forms of financial aid that you don’t have to pay back, like your grants and scholarships. There are forms you have to work for like work-study programs. And there are forms you do have to pay back with interest, like the loans,” Sedrel said.

The increase of completion for FAFSA is the start of the right direction, because “students are more likely to go to college if they file this,” Sedrel said.