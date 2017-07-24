× Laura Ingalls Wilder Will Join Butter Cow at 2017 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow will be joined by a butter pioneer at the Iowa State Fair this year.

On Monday morning the Iowa State Fair announced a butter likeness of Laura Ingalls Wilder will be the companion sculpture to the famed butter cow in 2017. This year marks her 150th birthday.

Wilder is known for her series of “Little House on the Prairie” books. She lived in Burr Oak, Iowa for part of her childhood. Her sister Mary attended the Iowa School for the Blind.

The 2017 Iowa State Fair runs from August 10th-20th.

Check out the Facebook post we did last year about the beloved author and take a look at the response from people recalling their favorite Laura Ingalls Wilder books.