Morrow Pleads Guilty in Sandyville Animal Neglect Case

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A woman accused of neglecting several dogs earlier this year has pleaded guilty in the case.

Lindsey Morrow faced five charges each of animal neglect and animal torture along with charges of ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd degree fraudulent practices, and 2nd degree theft.

The plea agreement, which was filed Monday morning, has Morrow pleading guilty to three counts of animal neglect. A 30-day suspended jail sentence is recommended on each count, with two years of supervised probation. Morrow will also pay court fines and surcharges and be prohibited from owning a or possessing any pets during probation unless approved by her probation officer.

Officials say they are also working to recoup some of the cost of Morrow’s court-appointed attorney.

In February, crews rescued 19 dogs from her properties in Sandyville and Indianola. Authorities found three dead dogs as well.

Morrow operated Bully Breed Miracle Networking & Rescue in Warren County.

All of the dogs were signed over to the Animal Rescue League and most of them have been adopted.