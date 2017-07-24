NAFTA Renegotiation Date Set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation will kick off next month.

U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer announced this week that the talks would start in Washington D.C on August 16, the first day allowed by U.S. law to start up. The initial negotiations will end by August 20th.

The White House released its goals for NAFTA, which includes maintaining duty-free status on ag exports. The 18 page summary also includes the need to end non-tariff barriers to U.S. ag exports.

The new plan also stresses the administration's goal of updating and strengthening the rules of origin laws. Although it does not ask for a reinstatement on Country of Origin Labeling on pork and beef imports.