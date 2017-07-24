× “Titan Arum” Expected to Open Overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — This is it … finally … they think.

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden’s titan arum, also known as the Corpse Flower, is expected to open overnight Monday. Garden officials say the plant is beginning to unfurl and should be fully open by the morning.

Along with that beautiful sight will come a putrid smell. The flower gives off a scent that’s been described as “like a dead cow” by botanists. You can also watch the flower open with out the smell on a live YouTube feed of the flower.

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden plans to open its doors at 7:00am Tuesday to visitors. The flower only blooms for about eight hours. After that it will go dormant for up to five more years before blooming again.