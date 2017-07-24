× Wait Continues for Bloom of Corpse Flower

DES MOINES, Iowa — After nearly five days of waiting, there’s still no sight — or scent — of a corpse flower in bloom at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.

“We`re well into a week of this affair. We are eagerly waiting like everybody else is. Were really blown away by people`s interest so we are really excited about that but the nature of nature is that we are waiting a little bit and we are hoping that she opens soon in the next day or so we hope,” said Kelly Norris, with the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.

Experts thought the infamous smelling flower would bloom last Thursday, but it still hasn’t opened up. They say the flower is still growing and all signs point to a bloom any day now.

When it finally does bloom, the flower’s unique stench is supposed to last about 12 to 15 hours. Horticulturalists will attempt a pollination during that period, so they can begin growth on another corpse flower.

For more information on the botanical garden and the corpse flower, click here.

You can also watch a live stream of the corpse flower below.