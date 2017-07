Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Authorities are asking for help finding a man who walked away from a work-release facility in Des Moines.

Officials are looking for 67-year-old Clarence Willis, who is described as 5'11" tall, weighing 227 pounds.

Willis walked off the Fort Des Moines residential facility around 5:15 on Monday night. He was serving time for robbery.

Anyone with information regarding Willis' location is asked to contact police.