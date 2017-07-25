Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, July 22

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a good run of 444 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.91 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.74 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
50-60- $2.07
60-70- $1.97
70-80- $1.95
80-90- $1.81
90-100- $1.77
100-110- $1.77
110-120- $1.77
120-130- $1.76
130-140- $1.66
The 89 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $150 to $262.50 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
45-60- $150
60-75- $195
75-90- $240
90-115- $262.50