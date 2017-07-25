Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, July 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a good run of 444 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.91 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.74 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

50-60- $2.07

60-70- $1.97

70-80- $1.95

80-90- $1.81

90-100- $1.77

100-110- $1.77

110-120- $1.77

120-130- $1.76

130-140- $1.66

The 89 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $150 to $262.50 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

45-60- $150

60-75- $195

75-90- $240

90-115- $262.50