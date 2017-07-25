Dairy Zone Vandals Caught on Camera, No Arrests Made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A popular east side ice cream shop is trying to figure out why it was the target of vandalism.

“We're serving ice cream cones. It doesn’t make sense,” laughs Brenna McDonald, an employee at Dairy Zone.

At around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, the Dairy Zone at 2219 East University captured the act of vandalism on a surveillance camera.

The video, posted to the parlor’s Facebook page, shows a group of young people overturning flower pots and other decorations. McDonald calls the act frustrating.

“Why are you doing this? We're just a local business making ice cream, we don’t do anything to hurt anyone,” she says. “Why are you coming to hurt our flowers? We try to make it look nice and this is what we get.”

Employees say the young people in the video do not look familiar, but after the video was posted to social media, customers say the suspects live in the neighborhood.

The suspects have not been identified by the police. However, the owner of Dairy Zone tells Channel 13 she does not want the young boys to be charged. She is working with the department to implement a temporary no trespassing citation once the suspects are located.