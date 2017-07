× Four Iowa Counties Are Part of Burn Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dry conditions across Iowa have become too dry in some areas, leading to fire concerns.

Monday, Buena Vista County became the fourth in the state to be included in a burn ban.

The State Fire Marshal issues the bans when conditions pose a risk for open fires to get out of control.

Burn bans have already been put in place for Plymouth, Crawford, and Wapello counties.