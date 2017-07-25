Iowa Baby Diagnosed With Lyme Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- An Iowa family is speaking out after their baby was diagnosed with lyme disease.

As KWWL's Amanda Gilbert reports, the diagnosis came after a family vacation when two-month-old Jett's mother noticed a tick on her son. Days later, she saw signs of illness.

"There was a tick on his shoulder right here. It looked like a little skin tag."

After removing the tick, something else showed up on baby Jett 10 days later.

"It was a very very faint ring. And I called my husband in to look at it. I said, do you see what I see?'"

Jett then developed a fever of 103 degrees, and his family rushed him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with lyme disease. He is out of the hospital now, but his family is speaking up.

"So no one had to go through what we went through."

Their reminder to others is to "check your kids for ticks, check yourself, check your pets."

Once this family spotted the tick, they removed it properly and called the pediatrician right away so they'd know what to watch for after a tick bite.