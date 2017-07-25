× New ‘James Bond’ Movie Announced, but No Word Yet on Who Will Star

A new James Bond film will hit theaters in 2019, but it’s not clear yet who will play the debonair spy in the franchise’s latest movie.

EON Productions, the British production company behind the franchise, and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer announced on Monday that a James Bond film will be released in the United States on November 8, 2019. The new movie will be the 25th in the Bond franchise.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Daniel Craig will return for the role, but he has not signed on the dotted line yet, according to a BBC report.

MGM said in a statement on Monday that “details regarding distribution, including international release dates, the film’s cast and director, will be announced at a later date.”

Craig has sounded less sure of continuing his role as Bond.

In 2015, after filming “Spectre,” Craig was asked in an interview if he could imagine doing another Bond film.

“Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” he said. “No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”