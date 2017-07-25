RAGBRAI Riders Are All About Supporting Small Towns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESLEY, Iowa -- Many RAGBRAI riders love coming to Iowa for the friends they see every year, but there’s also another reason they like the ride: they love meeting and supporting people in small-town Iowa.

Several riders say a big part of the RAGBRAI experience is meeting and supporting projects in the towns they stop in.

“This is Iowa, that’s why we’re here, to do the local stuff,” said John Barrow, a RAGBRAI Rider from Michigan. Several other riders echoed that same idea.

The Wesley Fire Department was holding a big pancake and sausage feed, as well as selling souvenir Wesley Fire Department t-shirts.

“Community effort, all the money is going for a new shelter house at the park,” said Ron Ludwig of the Wesley Fire Department. “Everybody pitches in together, you have to get along in a small town.”

On the way to Britt from Wesley, riders got to check out the slip and slide at a local golf course. Some had trouble knowing how to do it, so others gave a demonstration.

“The secret to doing this is a perfect baseball slide,” said Nathan Sernett, a Humboldt native now living in Oklahoma. “Just like when you round second base and you need to get to third, you go as hard as you can, when you get to third drop it down and slide into be safe!”

RAGBRAI will continue on Wednesday, travelling from Clear Lake to Charles City.