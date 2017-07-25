The Saydel Eagles returned to state baseball after 10 years. Saydel battled, but Heelan proved too much, 4-1.
Saydel Returns to State Baseball
-
Saydel Baseball a Contender, Hoping for a Trip to State
-
Centerville Makes the Most of Return Trip to State Baseball
-
Waukee Returns for the ” Whole Marbles”
-
Scalise Honored With LSU Hats at Congressional Baseball Game
-
Roosevelt Begins Baseball Life After Swanda
-
-
I THINK: NFL Lightens Up, No Exam Retweets, Hawkeye Baseball Makes History
-
Eye of the I-Cubs
-
Fourth of July Festivities in the Metro
-
Gov. Reynolds Has No Worries About Guns in the State Capitol After Scalise Shooting
-
I THINK: Stop Flipping Out Over Bat Flips
-
-
Baseball Hall of Fame Mobile Museum Ends Iowa Visit
-
The Insiders: April 2nd Edition, Quick Six
-
FACEOFF: Barta Talks, McGregor-Mayweather Media Circus, Hoiberg, All-Star Baseball is Fun