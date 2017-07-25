Senator Grassley Subpoenas Former Trump Campaign Manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- On Tuesday, Senator Grassley made good on his promise to use subpoena power in the investigation of possible collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government.

Grassley's judiciary committee subpoenaed former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to appear and testify publicly. Manafort had numerous business ties with the Russian government while working with the Trump campaign.

Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner have also been invited to testify. Grassley says they could be subpoenaed as well if they decline the invitations.

All three men took part in a well-publicized meeting with a lawyer who promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton gathered by the Russian government.