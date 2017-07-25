× Stinky Corpse Flower is Finally Blooming

DES MOINES, Iowa — No more teasing — the corpse flower at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is finally blooming.

Overnight, the Titan arum began unfurling and experts expect the rare flower to fully bloom at some point Tuesday morning.

Signs of an impending bloom began showing last week and garden officials had originally thought the flower might unfurl last Thursday.

It is the first-known Amorphophallus titanium or Titan arum in Iowa.

“The pet name for it was a name that was given to us during our poll. We were trying to find someone to come up with a name. So it’s Carrion My Wayward Son. We are calling it Carrie for short and that kind of ties in with the horror movie,” Horticulturalist Derek Carwood said.

Once “Carrie” finally does bloom, the flower’s unique stench is supposed to last about 12 to 15 hours. Horticulturalists will attempt a pollination during that period, so they can begin growth on another corpse flower.

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden will open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Watch bloom below on the garden’s live stream.