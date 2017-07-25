× Trial Dates Rescheduled for Adoptive Parents of Sabrina Ray

ADEL, Iowa – The trial dates for the adoptive parents of a Perry teen who weighed just 56 pounds at the time of her death have been pushed back.

Marc and Misty Ray had been scheduled to go to trial in August in connection with the death of their adoptive daughter 16-year-old Sabrina Ray. They are each charged with four counts of child endangerment resulting in serious injuries, three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.

Sabrina Ray was found dead in the family’s home on May 12th. Her autopsy results noted “severe malnourishment.”

Online court records filed Monday show Marc and Misty Ray’s pre-trial hearings have been re-scheduled for September 9th and their trials are set for October 30th.

Three other family members were also charged in connection with abuse to Sabrina and other children in the home.

Carla Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, is charged with child endangerment resulting in death, obstruction of justice, and three counts of kidnapping. Her pre-trial hearing is August 11th and her trial is September 18th.

Sabrina Ray’s adoptive brother, Justin, faces several counts of willful injury and child endangerment. Court documents say he “drop-kicked” Sabrina down a set of stairs about a month before her death. His pre-trial hearing is August 11th and his trial is September 18th.

Josie Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive cousin, is charged with kidnapping and child endangerment resulting in death. Her pre-trial hearing is August 11th and her trial is October 30th.