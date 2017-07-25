Women Accused of Vandalizing Bakken Pipeline Released on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- A pair of accused vandals bonded out of the Polk County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

Jessica Reznicek and Ruby Montoya are both charged with criminal mischief. They were released after posting a $1,000 bond.

On Monday, the two took crow bars to the sign in front of the Iowa Utilities Building. The stunt took place during a news conference where the two claimed to have set equipment on fire along the Bakken Oil Pipeline.

When asked about the investigation into the claims, the Iowa State Patrol directed Channel 13 to the FBI, who refused to comment on whether they are investigating.