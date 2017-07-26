× Arrest Made After Pit Bull Stabbed with Pocket Knife

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested after police say he stabbed a pit bull, causing serious injuries.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Michael Mitchell is charged with animal abuse an aggravated misdemeanor. Officials say Mitchell was at a residence in the 4000 block of NE 45th Dr. Wednesday, when two dogs in a fenced in area began fighting.

After the dogs were separated, officials say Mitchell stabbed a pit-bull mix twice with a pocket knife. The other dog, whose breed was unknown, also received minor injuries.

The pit-bull mix was taken to Iowa Veterinary Referral Center for treatment.

Mitchell has posted bond.